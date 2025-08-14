Raul Albiol reveals how Marcelino ‘ended’ his Villarreal career

Former Villarreal captain Raul Albiol has opened up on his unexpected exit from the club earlier this summer.

The veteran defender signed another contract extension last summer, extending his time in Castellon for another 12 months, as a Yellow Submarine icon.

That pattern had looked set to continue ahead of Albiol turning 40 in September but another renewal was blocked as he moved on as a free agent in July.

Albiol narrowly missed out on breaking the 400 La Liga game mark in the second half of the 2024/25 season and he will not get the chance to do so.

Italian star Paolo Maldini famously played until 41 and Albiol previously stated he wanted to make it to 45.

“I want to play until I’m 45, but I don’t know if I’ll be able to. I take it year by year, I feel good, I’m happy because I’m healthy and injury free,” as per Marca.

“Maldini played until he was 41, I want to play until I’m 45. In Italy it’s different, many players reach 40 years old, like Totti, Maldini.”

Albiol slams Marcelino over Villarreal exit

As the dust settles on his departure, Albiol has hit out at Villarreal boss Marcelino, who he believes effectively ended his career at the club.

“The idea is still to keep playing. The dream is to do it in Italy,” he told Corriere dello Sport, via Marca.

“I want to make one thing clear. I didn’t stop playing because of an injury or any physical problem. I was doing very well and I’m doing very well.

“After the entire first half of the season as a starter, the coach told me I wouldn’t play again for the team. And not because of my performance, but for personal reasons.

“There were no sporting or physical reasons. That’s why I want to continue playing and I will aim to do that in Serie A.”