Xabi Alonso could still make one more signing before the summer transfer window slams shut on Real Madrid.

Alonso has only had a limited time to work with his players during a compacted preseason campaign after leading his new team to the FIFA Club World Cup semi finals in July.

Trent Alexander-Arnold completed a move to Madrid just before the flight to the USA with Spanish international Dean Huijsen also joining from Bournemouth.

Following the completion of the tournament, Alvaro Carreras has come in from Benfica, and Franco Mastantuono has now joined up from River Plate after turning 18.

However, midfield remains an area of concern for Alonso, with Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga both missing the start of the campaign due to injury.

The latest update from the Daily Mail indicates Alonso is still keeping an eye on Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton after an impressive stint so far with Oliver Glasner’s FA Cup winners.

Real Madrid want Palace star Wharton as ‘Kroos replacement’

Real Madrid have been monitoring Wharton since the start of 2025, with his mature and composed performances in the Palace midfield earning rave reviews.

Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United are also keeping check on his progress with Pep Guardiola a big fan of the England international.

Former Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos has highlighted the need for Alonso to bring in a player similar to his profile with no replacement sourced following his 2024 retirement.

However, with Wharton under contract at Palace until 2029, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell, and could demand a huge transfer fee to consider a sale.

Previous reports had flagged that figure at around £60m, but the latest news hints at a rise to around £80m.

A summer offer remains complicated and Palace are also facing the prospect of losing captain Marc Guehi and Wharton’s midfield partner Eberechi Eze.