Real Madrid have presented new sigining Franco Mastantuono, who arrives from River Plate two months after an agreement was reached. The Argentine arrives after a lengthy courting process, with Los Blancos registering an interest in him two years ago.

Mastantuono was set to head to Real Madrid from River in June on a €45m deal, although reports in Argentina claim that with taxes being covered by Los Blancos, their actual outlay will be closer to €63m. Today Mastantuono turns 18, meaning he can finally complete the move and begin training with his teammates, after moving to Madrid several weeks ago to begin the adaptation process.

Real Madrid’s new number 30

He has been given the number 30 shirt for his first season, meaning he can be registered as a Castilla player if Los Blancos want him to be. Numbers 1-25 are reserved for first-team players, and with Mastantuono, all 25 senior spots would have been filled. Mastantuono has penned a deal until 2031.

More transfer business for Real Madrid?

After reports that Real Madrid were gearing up for a move for Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate, this would appear to confirm information that Los Blancos were keen to leave a senior squad spot open for the final two weeks of the transfer window. Xabi Alonso’s side have also been linked with a midfielder, but Konate appears to be the most likely move now, albeit on Real Madrid’s terms.

How much will Franco Mastantuono play?

Mastantuono comes into a midfield rotation with plenty of competition. Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz can both operate in the role he occupied at River, but it has been reported that Alonso has high hopes for him, and sees him as a potential starter this season. His bid for game time will be aided early on by the absence of Jude Bellingham due to his shoulder injury.