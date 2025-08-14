A round-up of the latest goings on in the transfer window, as La Liga sides look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Alaves

Alaves have loaned forward Asier Villalibre to Racing Santander for the season. Goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez will also spend this year on loan at Real Zaragoza. They have also done a deal for 19-year-old Argentine midfielder Gustavo Albarracin, with Talleres retaining a 15% sell-on profit fee.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo after a long wait have completed the signing of Borja Iglesias from Real Betis, who spent last season on loan at Balaidos. Iglesias returns home for €2m on a two-year deal.

Getafe

Getafe have completed the sale of Omar Alderete to Sunderland for €11.6m, with Jose Bordalas losing his defensive leader.

Girona

Girona have brought in a veteran presence in Axel Witsel, who arrives on a free after leaving Atletico Madrid. The 36-year-old signs a one-year deal with Girona.

🏋️‍♂️ PRIMER ENTRENAMENT D'AXEL WITSEL 👀 Mira el vídeo sencer al nostre canal de YouTube! — Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 13, 2025

The Catalan side also have a 10% sell-on fee on AS Roma forward Artem Dovbyk, who is up for sale. Villarreal enquired about the Ukrainian forward, but Sport say a move to the Premier League is more likely. Everton are best placed for a deal, which could be as much as €40m, with West Ham United and Leeds United also interested.

Osasuna

According to Matteo Moretto, Osasuna are in talks with Cesar Azpilicueta over a return to the club. He is currently a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid.

César Azpilicueta es una de las opciones para la defensa de Osasuna. Ya hay contactos entre las partes. El ex jugador del Atlético de Madrid, actualmente agente libre, es uno de los perfiles que se barajan en una terna de nombres. @LucaBendoni pic.twitter.com/ehvLcYa7RC — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 12, 2025

Rayo Vallecano

After missing out on Nobel Mendy, Rayo have brought in Castellon left-back Jozhua Vertrouwd on loan with a €1.25m obligation to buy. The Dutch defender can play in central defence too.

✍️ 𝐉𝐨𝐳𝐡𝐮𝐚 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐰𝐝, nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano El defensa firma por las próximas cinco temporadas ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Sb5is7PsdF — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) August 12, 2025

Meanwhile Moretto also reports that a deal for Valencia winger Fran Perez is a question of time. He will sign a four-year deal with Rayo.

RCD Mallorca

Despite heavy links to Real Betis, RCD Mallorca have secured the loan of Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph until the end of the season.

Real Betis

It’s been a week of exits for Betis. Before Iglesias, Romain Perraud signed for Lille for €3m, and will be followed by Mendy. Goalkeeper Fran Vieites has also terminated his contract with Betis.

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo have completed the signing of Ovie Ejaria, after the former Liverpool midfielder spent the last month on trial. He was a free agent last year.

Sevilla

Sevilla have brought in Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos on a season-long loan. Sport also say that a €25m move for Loic Bade to join Bayer Leverkusen is at an advanced stage, which may well be to their benefit, given their registration situation. His replacement, reports Moretto, could be Roma defender Marash Kumbulla, who will leave the Italian side. They face competition from Alaves and RCD Mallorca though.

VAMOS MI SEVILLA pic.twitter.com/rpelDPdpn5 — Odysseas Vlachodimos (@vlachOD1mos) August 13, 2025

Valencia

Valencia have wrapped up the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on a free, although the Yellow Submarine could earn add-ons from the deal. The Dutch forward arrives after a tough season at Girona on loan.

Going the other way is Cenk Ozkacar, who has joined Koln on loan for the season, with a fee of €225k.