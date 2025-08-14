Few have questioned the signing of Joan Garcia from Espanyol this summer, regarded generally as a smart piece of business by Barcelona. The €25m goalkeeper should be their long-term answer at the position, and based on last season, he is up there with the very best in La Liga.

However there has been some curiosity about how Garcia might adapt to Barcelona’s style, radically different from what he was used to at the RCDE Stadium last year. Los Pericos tended to defend their box, with Garcia peppered with shots in his six-yard box. Meanwhile at Barcelona, Garcia will be required to use his feet more, sweep behind the defence, and go one-on-one more often.

‘It’s important to continue the high line’ – Joan Garcia

Speaking in an in-depth interview with MD, where he also expressed no regrets about leaving Espanyol for their biggest rivals, Garcia said he was comfortable despite the change.

“The truth is that one style is very different from the other, but I’m feeling very comfortable. I’ve felt very comfortable both in the weeks of training and in the games we’ve played. I consider myself a brave goalkeeper who likes to help his teammates in any way he can. And that’s what this style of play requires: a lot of help. Obviously, little by little, I have things to learn and adapt, but I’m feeling very comfortable, honestly.”

Meanwhile he admitted that the high line from the defence, was not easy, but that it was effective.

“It’s difficult, it’s difficult because you’re not used to it, but in the end it turned out well last year, it bore fruit, and I think it’s important to continue it.”

‘Pau Cubarsi seems like a veteran’ – Garcia

Manager Hansi Flick has asked Garcia to keep doing the same things as he did last year.

“Well, above all, that I continue like last season, when he told me I was very good, that I played some great matches. And also, that I help in any way I can. I believe I’m going to do that, and I’m going to do it well.”

One of the key departures for Barcelona this summer was Inigo Martinez. The Basque defender has been highlighted by Flick as one of the leaders of the backline, and the one that controlled the backline.

“I think that in this way of playing, everyone has to be in sync. No matter how much one player is in charge, if someone on the other side makes a mistake, it doesn’t work. I think there’s a very good connection between everyone. Perhaps the more experienced players, like Ronald (Araujo) or Andreas (Christensen), are the ones who set the rhythm, but I think it’s the younger players, both Pau (Cubarsi), who seems like a veteran, and Balde too. They all have a very clear idea of what to do, and I think they do it very well.”

“The defenders help me and ask me to help them, to be high up, to be close to them, because in the end, they have a lot of space behind them and I have to help them cut out balls. That’s what we’re here for, and I’ll try to do it.”

Joan Garcia’s first encounter with Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Meanwhile captain and veteran Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been at odds with the club since it became clear that they were bringing in Garcia to replace him. However between the two, there have been no issues.

“[It was] good, the dressing room has no problem. He’s with us, he’s the captain, and then whatever issues there are between him and the club, I hope they’ll be resolved, and it seems they are being so. If they are resolved, it’s better for everyone.”

In terms of what Barcelona can improve, Garcia reminded that many of his teammates do not have the experience of a ter Stegen, and thus are learning as they go.

Well, I think it’s also a bit related to youth. There are things we may not have found our footing yet and we’re going to have to deal with. It’s about seeing how they react to adversity. But I think last year they showed they’re a reliable team, and now this year, with small improvements and adapting a little better to the coach, it’s going to be that way too.