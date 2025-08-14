New Barcelona signing Joan Garcia went from survival hero to public enemy number one at Espanyol in the space of a few weeks between May and June. The Catalan goalkeeper decided to join their most bitter rivals after Barcelona activated his €25m release clause.

It now looks as if he will be available for their La Liga debut against RCD Mallorca on Saturday too. The Blaugrana have now received approval to activate the emergency injury rule after Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back surgery, allowing them to register Garcia.

Joan Garcia had no doubts about Barcelona career move

In the lead up to his move, there was plenty of speculation surrounding his intentions, with a number of stories emerging saying that he would not consider a move to Barcelona due to the rivalry. Yet when it came to a career decision, Garcia did not think twice, as he told MD.

“I never had any doubts about my future or my sporting side. Obviously, coming from Espanyol, there are a few more doubts, but I didn’t have any on the sporting side.”

Garcia noted that he has been relaxed about his registration situation, affirming that ‘I knew what I was getting into.’ He thanked the Barcelona fans for their welcome.

“First, thank you very much for the welcome you’ve given me in a somewhat complicated situation, and for coming here to give my all, to help in any way I can.”

And also had a message for the Espanyol fans, who reacted with ire.

“I understand them, I understand a little of the pain they may have felt, the disappointment. I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about them, that I hadn’t had some difficult days thinking about them. But in the end, it was the decision I had to make for myself, for my family, and for my future.”

Espanyol manager Manolo Gonzalez nearly bet his hand

Famously, Espanyol coach Manolo Gonzalez made several media appearances claiming Garcia would not move to Barcelona. In one, he said he would ‘almost bet my hand’ on it not happening.

“As I’ve said, everyone has their own thoughts, their own opinions. I’ve already said that perhaps it was a little difficult to understand the move to Barca because I’m from Espanyol, but I’m clear that it was the best thing for me.”

He also denied that he had told the Espanyol dressing room he would not move to Barcelona.

“Yes, I’ve spoken with [Manolo]. Beyond the sporting aspect, we get along very well, we’ve gotten along very well. He’s been a coach who’s given me everything, he’s given me his complete trust, and obviously we’ve spoken. I’ve wished him the best of luck for whatever comes next, and he’s wished me the same.”

What convinced Garcia of Barcelona move?

Part of the frustration for Espanyol fans was that Garcia appeared to have the option to go elsewhere, with Newcastle United and Manchester City heavily linked to him.

“Many names and many teams come up, but it’s not always like that. It’s true that there was interest from other teams, but in the end, there was nothing like what Barca offered me on a sporting level and in terms of what they’re building, their young team, with the potential to win everything. There was nothing, and in that sense, I had no doubts.”

Garcia was also asked how Barcelona Director of Football Deco allayed any doubts he might have about joining the club.

“Above all, the project there is, the team there, so young, with so much quality. And they made me feel they truly loved me. They made a significant financial commitment that many teams probably wouldn’t have made. So I felt they truly loved me, that it was a commitment they were making with great determination. And that’s very important for a player. Feeling loved and truly loved is very important to me.”