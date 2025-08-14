Inter Milan chase down wantaway Sevilla defensive star

Sevilla are preparing for more squad exits before the La Liga summer transfer window closes on September 1.

Matías Almeyda has worked on a the tightest of budgets ahead of the 2025/26 campaign with two free transfers and a loan deal already wrapped up.

Alfon Gonzalez and Gabriel Suazo have come in from Celta Vigo and Toulouse respectively to bolster his left-side with goal keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos joining on a season-long loan from Newcastle United.

However, with finances still stretched at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Almeyda needs to make sales.

One name linked with an exit in recent weeks is central defender Loic Bade after the Frenchman missed out on a January move to Premier League side Aston Villa at the last minute.

Bade is open to leaving Sevilla in the coming weeks but he is not interested in reviving links to England at this stage.

Bade blocks Premier League offer

Previous reports from Diario AS indicated Bournemouth had made an offer of €30m for Bade including variables, which Sevilla were willing to accept.

However that did not materialise into a formal offer from the Cherries, as they look to replace Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabaranyi ahead of the new campaign.

The latest twist, via Mundo Deportivo claims Bayer Leverkusen have put forward an offer, but Inter Milan are also in the race.

Both sides are willing to match what Sevilla demanded from Bournemouth but the Serie A giants have requested more time to speak with Bade and his representatives.

The Italian side are hopeful they can unpick the offer from Erik ten Hag and lure Bade to the San Siro instead of the BayArena.

A late window exit is not ideal for Almeyda, as it gives him limited time to react and bring in a replacement, but his hands could be tied if Bade and Juanlu Sanchez leave.