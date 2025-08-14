New Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono made a strong impression on Thursday during his presentation. The Argentine talent arrives on a six-year deal from River Plate, who have received €45m for the 18-year-old. Despite being in the Spanish capital for several weeks, Mastantuono was only able to complete the move today, on his 18th birthday.

Mastantuono assured that his choice of number was his, despite reports it could have something to do with their transfer plàns. Meanwhile he had no trouble naming Lionel Messi as the best player in the world, something that doesn’t often go down well in Madrid. Indeed, Mastantuono was courted by Messi’s former manager Luis Enrique, but explained his decision.

“Several players were interested in me, and I have the utmost respect for them. I spoke with Luis Enrique, and he was very clear with me. I congratulate him on winning the title last night.”

“I spoke with [Alonso] and it was very important. He did a lot and gave me a lot of confidence to fulfill my dream.”

Mastantuono’s role in Xabi Alonso’s system

There has been talk coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu that Xabi Alonso feels that he will be ready to start straight away. He could occupy a role on the right in the 4-3-3 that Alonso tested on Tuesday in their preseason friendly, or as part of a three in midfield in a 3-5-2.

“I’m an offensive player, left-footed, right-footed… I don’t like to describe myself; I prefer others to do it. What’s certain is that I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to be there in whatever way I can to help the team. I’m here to help in any way I can, although I’m more accustomed to starting on the right and coming inside.”

Mastantuono’s adaptation to life at Real Madrid

Mastantuono was ambitious with what he wants to achieve, explaining that he has been a fan since he was young.

“Since growing up, I’ve seen Real Madrid win the Champions League, and that was my memory. It was incredible. I hope there are many more. Now is to put on the jersey and win titles.

And had little concern about his adaptation period to life in Spain.

“It’s incredible to be at a club with so many players like this. I was with Bellingham, and he welcomed me wonderfully. I love it, and he welcomed me.”

“I’ll know better tomorrow [about how I’ll adapt] in training, but I’m ready. Madrid is a very beautiful city, I felt comfortable. I was anxious because I was eager to get started. In the Spanish League, there’s a lot of possession-based, tactical football, which I like. The pace is obviously higher, but I hope to do well.”

The 18-year-old playmaker could make his debut on Tuesday, when Real Madrid host Osasuna in their La Liga opener.