Franco Mastantuono is determined to make an impact after formally completing a transfer move to join Real Madrid.

The Argentina international agreed a blockbuster move to join Los Blancos from River Plate ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, he remained with his previous side for the tournament, as he was not permitted to join Real Madrid until his 18th birthday on August 14.

The teenager was unveiled in a ceremony alongside club president Florentino Perez and he ready for the challenge of forcing his way into Xabi Alonso’s plans this season.

“Several clubs were interested in signing me, and I have the utmost respect for them all. I spoke with Luis Enrique, and he was very clear with me. I congratulate him on winning the title last night.

“I spoke with [Alonso] and it was very important. He did a lot and gave me a lot of confidence to fulfil my dream.

“I’m going to give it my all. I’m going to be there in whatever way I can to help the team. I’m here to help in any way I can.

“Since growing up, I’ve seen Real Madrid win the Champions League, and that was my memory. It was incredible. I hope there are many more. Now is to put on the jersey and win titles.”

Mastantuono makes Messi GOAT call at Real Madrid

Alongside his positivity over joining Real Madrid, Mastantuono also showed himself to be a young man of conviction, braving a room full of Madrid-based media and labelling Barcelona icon Lionel Messi as the GOAT.

“Messi meant a lot to Barcelona and to Argentinians. I think Real Madrid is the greatest club in the world, I’m here to make my mark. I want Real Madrid fans to be proud of what I do on the pitch.

“For me, the best player in the world is Messi. I’m Argentine, and for me, he’s the best.”