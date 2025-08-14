Details of first Manchester City offer for Rodrygo Goes revealed

Real Madrid are yet to make any major sales this summer, with most of their outgoings limited to the exits of veterans and Castilla players. However Brazilian star Rodrygo Goes is the one that seems like a possible departure in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Los Blancos have made it clear that they are open to offers, and Rodrygo appears to be keen on a switch to the Premier League. Arsenal and Liverpool have been most strongly linked to Rodrygo for the majority of the summer, with the former enquiring about a loan offer for Rodrygo with an option or obligation to buy next year. Liverpool will only pursue Rodrygo if their move for Alexander Isak fails.

Manchester City interest in Rodrygo returns

However this week it has emerged that Manchester City have revived their interest in Rodrygo. Their decision to move very much hinges on a potential exit for Savinho, who is on the agenda at Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs must meet City’s asking price, which is beyond €50-60m. Yet sources close to the matter have indicated to Football España that if they do reach a deal for Savinho, then City will launch into negotiations without delay.

Manchester City have initial proposal in mind

Depending on the resolution of the Savinho deal, City intend to come to Real Madrid with an offer worth €80m plus an extra €20m in variables. Arsenal and Liverpool are yet to discuss such high figures as things stand. Agent Pini Zahavi is working on the matter, and Paris Saint-Germain are keeping an eye on the situation. Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia are also interested, but Rodrygo wants to remain in Europe.

It is an offer that could lead to a deal with Real Madrid. Previously it has been said that Florentino Perez would accept an offer in the range of €100m, with €80m the minimum in a fixed fee they would consider. From there, it would seem City and Real Madrid might be able to find a middle point.