Barcelona to sell Spain U19 international to reach 1:1 transfer goal

Barcelona could sell more of their young stars in the final weeks of the transfer window to fund player registrations.

The club are still working within a delicate financial balance as they aim to comply with La Liga’s strict 1:1 transfer rule.

Barcelona hope their sale of VIP boxes at the newly-developed Camp Nou will register as enough to bridge the gap and get them back to 1:1.

If that does not happen, Joan Laporta has reportedly agreed with Barcelona board for members to release funds, to complete any outstanding registrations with La Liga.

An update on Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s injury means Joan Garcia can be registered in time for their season opener at Mallorca on August 16.

However, other star names are still not cleared to play in La Liga, including summer signing Marcus Rashford.

One of the names that could head for the exit is Dani Rodriguez, after the 19-year-old made just one La Liga appearance last season, and Valencia are closing in on the Spain U19 international.

Barcelona plan more sales to reach 1:1 target

As per Mundo Deportivo, Los Che are pushing for a loan offer for 2025/26, with a purchase clause included for next summer.

Hansi Flick is open to letting him go, and they could sanction an immediate sale, if Valencia agree.

That deal, or the purchase clause, will include a buy back option, as Barcelona have done with several departing stars in recent weeks.

Pablo Torre and Pau Victor have moved on to Mallorca and Sporting Braga respectively with Barcelona retaining the option to re-sign both of them in future.

Rodriguez’s wages, in the event of a loan, or a rumoured €1m transfer fee would not be a massive saving for Barcelona, but every penny counts at the moment as Flick looks to get Rashford registered by September at the latest.