Atletico Madrid and Juventus open surprise talks over double deal

Atletico Madrid were expected to do little more business in the transfer market, but with the La Liga kick-off a little over 24 hours away, Los Colchoneros are now involved in talks with Juventus over two players.

The word coming from the Metropolitano was that Los Rojiblancos would not be doing any more business this summer unless there were exits, beyond that of forward Carlos Martin. However two reports have emerged out of the blue.

🚨 Diego Simeone tested a midfield of Conor Gallagher and Koke in today's training session. Barrios and Cardoso weren't in the lineup as a pre-caution.

Discussions for Nicolas Gonzalez

Matteo Moretto has reported that Atletico Madrid have opened talks for Juventus winger Nicolas Gonzalez, in a move that could be a permanent deal. The Argentina international is not a key part of Juventus’ plans, just a season after arriving at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Biaconeri spent €36.5m on Gonzalez over the course of his loan and permanent move from Fiorentina. The 27-year-old is open to the move.

El Atlético de Madrid vuelve a pensar en cómo seguir reforzando su plantilla y baraja el perfil de Nico González, de la Juventus. Ya hay conversaciones entre las partes. El club rojiblanco está estudiando el coste de la operación. Nico, abierto al destino.

Juventus interested in Nahuel Molina

Meanwhile less than an hour apart, German Garcia Grova of TyC Sports has assured that La Vecchia Signora have also opened talks with Atletico for right-back Nahuel Molina. He was linked with an exit earlier in the window, and has a deal until 2027. Garcia explains that Gonzalez is an option that has been discussed as a result of Juve not meeting Atletico’s asking price.

🚨#Juventus abrió conversaciones por Nahuel Molina 👉🏾El lateral derecho posee contrato con #Atletico hasta Junio 2027 📍Como el equipo 🇮🇹 no llega al monto que pretenden los 🇪🇸 apareció sobre la mesa el nombre de Nico González.

Surprise moves for Atletico Madrid

Last month it seemed as if Molina would be on his way out, but more recently it had been reported that Los Rojiblancos were happy to hold onto him. Similarly, in the final third, Giacomo Raspadori’s signing from Napoli was thought to be their last bit of business excepting a departure. It may well be that Diego Simeone sees both Molina and Gonzalez as right wing-backs or midfielders, rather than right-backs, which from a squad planning perspective could make more sense.