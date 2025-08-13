Real Madrid given contract boost in Rodri Hernandez pursuit

Real Madrid have been given a boost with regard to their hopes of signing Manchester City star and Ballon d’Or holder Rodri Hernandez, although Xabi Alonso may be growing impatient in that regard. Rodri has been in the Real Madrid crosshairs for at least the last 18 months.

Their desire to pursue him was perhaps put on hold by his cruciate ligament injury, but many believe that Los Blancos, if they are lacking somewhere, then it is in midfield. That certainly is Alonso’s feeling, if reports from the capital are to be believed, but Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is not in favour of spending big this summer on the position – unless they are named Rodri.

Rodri will not leave Manchester City this summer

According to Guillem Balague on the BBC, there is no chance of Rodri leaving Manchester City this transfer window. City are not open to a sale, and Cadena SER say that after contract talks were opened with Rodri, they are looking to make Rodri their second-best paid player after Erling Haaland.

Contracts talks not likely to be solved quickly

However next summer could be a happier hunting ground for Real Madrid. ‘We’ll see,’ said Balague regarding that idea, when Rodri, as things stand, will have just a year left on his contract. The Spanish radio outlet note that Rodri is in no hurry to renew his deal with City, and has already turned down offers from City to extend his deal by two years.

Could Real Madrid bid for Rodri this summer?

If Real Madrid are to bid for Rodri, a prerequisite will be money from transfers. It would likely require an exit for Rodrygo Goes, who curiously enough, has interest from Manchester City. Los Blancos tend not to sell-out for players they feel they can get on the cheap though, and will be in a better negotiating position next summer.