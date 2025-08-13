Real Madrid are now less than a week away from the start of their 2025-26 season, as they take on Osasuna next Tuesday. And they should have Franco Mastantuono available for that match at the Santiago Bernabeu, with his signing being made official on Thursday.

As per FIFA rules, Mastantuono is not able to become a Real Madrid player until his 18th birthday, which is on Thursday. And the club will waste no time in presenting him to the world, with an official statement confirming that he will be presented at 1pm CEST on Thursday afternoon.

“Real Madrid C. F. announces that tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:00 p.m., the presentation of our player Franco Mastantuono will take place at Real Madrid City. The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, will receive Franco Mastantuono for the signing ceremony that links our new player with the club for the next six seasons.

“After the presentation, Franco Mastantuono will speak to the media in the press room at Real Madrid City.”

Real Madrid have very high hopes for Mastantuono

Mastantuono will join Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alvaro Carreras in having joined Real Madrid this summer, and it is not out of place to say that his arrival has generated the most excitement within the club. Despite this age, it’s expected that head coach Xabi Alonso will count on him as a regular starter, although he will not see regular minutes for several weeks due to his lack of involvement with the group.

Real Madrid had a deal for Mastantuono wrapped up over two months ago, so it has been a considerable wait for his arrival. However, that wait is very close to being over, with the Argentina international ready to take the next step in his promising career in the Spanish capital.