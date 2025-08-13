Real Betis continue keeping tabs on possible Real Madrid deal

Real Madrid cannot make any further signings until they sell a first team player, and at this stage, there are several candidates. Rodrygo Goes has been strongly linked with Manchester City, while defensive duo Ferland Mendy and David Alaba are also said to be on the chopping block. And on top of this, there are chances for Dani Ceballos to leave.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Ceballos’ future at Real Madrid – despite the fact that head coach Xabi Alonso has told the midfielder that he is in his plans for the upcoming season. The 29-year-old is wanted by his former club Real Betis, who are considering a move to bring him back following news that Isco Alarcon is set to be out for three months.

It’s believed that Ceballos would be interested in re-signing for Betis, as he would have a much more prominent role at La Cartuja. And according to Diario AS, Los Verdiblancos are continue to monitor the situation, as they eye a window of opportunity to get a deal agreed with Real Madrid.

Betis are desperate to sign a new defensive midfielder

As per the report, Betis are hoping to sign a defensive midfielder and striker before the summer transfer window closes in a few weeks’ time. There is money to spent after the sales of Johnny Cardoso and Jesus Rodriguez, although club officials are looking to be smart with the funds they have.

If Betis are able to sign Ceballos and a new striker, it would represent a very solid transfer window. And things would get even better if they managed to organise the return of Antony from Manchester United.