Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to be the two frontrunners in the race for the 2025-26 La Liga title, although Atletico Madrid could very well be in the mix following a strong summer transfer window. Regardless, much of the focus will be on the El Clasico clubs, with both sides desperate for league glory.

Barcelona dominated El Clasico last season, winning all four meetings across three competitions (4-0 and 4-3 in La Liga, 3-2 in the Copa del Rey and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup). Real Madrid will be desperate for revenge under new head coach Xabi Alonso, who will be seeking help from his new signings – one of which is Alvaro Carreras.

🚨 Álvaro Carreras, con los aficionados a la salida de Valdebebas. Un aficionado: "¡Hay que parar a Lamine Yamal!"@Blancaremontada pic.twitter.com/i61mw0lHuo — Álvaro Esteban (@alvaro_esteban6) August 11, 2025

Carreras will have the very important task of nullifying Lamine Yamal during El Clasico, and we is well aware of that. On Wednesday, footage captured him telling a fan exactly how Real Madrid can be successful in El Clasico during the 2025-26 season.

“We have to stop Lamine Yamal!”

Real Madrid have high hopes for Carreras

Last season, Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia were unable to do much about Lamine Yamal, who racked up three goals and two assists in his four appearances for Barcelona against Real Madrid. Carreras, who made his first appearance for Los Blancos in the pre-season friendly victory over WSG Tirol earlier this week, will be hoping that he is the man to stop the 18-year-old sensation.

And Real Madrid will believe that he can, given that there are high hopes for the former La Fabrica star following his return to Real Madrid earlier this summer. He is expected to the regular starter at left-back from now on, although he will be aware that Mendy and Garcia will be breathing down his neck. As such, he must perform consistently at a high level.