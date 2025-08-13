New signing Marcus Rashford has explained that Barcelona’s young players developed a maturity in their game due to their football upbringing, in contrast to what he is used to in England. The 27-year-old arrived at Barcelona in July, and seems to be enjoying life in Spain.

Rashford is yet to make his official debut, but if he is registered in time by the Blaugrana, then he will be competing for a starting spot against RCD Mallorca with Ferran Torres, with Robert Lewandowski out injured. He has explained that even the training has been a process of adjustment, in an interview with The Rest is Football.’

“Training is very intense, it’s different to in England, it’s been tough. It’s hard to explain, but it’s different, I’m tired after training. Obviously the weather plays a part too. But it’s not tough in the aspect that in England, you’d be doing loads of hard running, but it’s more constant, more on the ball, and there’s less rest between exercises.”

“That way it’s more difficult, in terms of intensity, but it’s easier, because you have more rhythm.”

Barcelona dressing room has energised Rashford

Of course first and foremost, Rashford has had to adapt to living in a new country and learning a new language for the first time, after leaving Manchester United. Despite only having the basics down, Rashford explained it had not been an issue.

“The [dressing room] language is Spanish, a lot of the lads speak Catalan, but most understand English. So I’ve just been picking up the basics on the pitch, which I think I’ve done quite well. Then there’s like Frenkie [de Jong] speaks good English, Jules [Kounde] speaks good English, but they also have good Spanish because they’ve been here a few years, but football in general, I know a lot of people say it, but it’s a language in itself.”

Coming into a young dressing room has energised the England international though.

“All of the lads are like young, if you’re like 27, 28, I’d say there’s more players under 21 than past 28. In my career, I’m in the middle, but here I’m more experienced. It’s refreshing playing with [the young ones], they come in and they have so much energy, and it gives you energy. But the thing that surprised me is how mature they are on the pitch.”

Spanish players develop more maturity earlier than in England

Rashford was asked to delve deeper into what that maturity was down to, and settled on the way the academy systems instruct players to use their talent.

“It’s just the way that they’re developed, it’s different. In England, you’re developed to always show your skillset, but in football as you get older, you learn there’s a time and a place to show it. For example, if you’re good at dribbling, there’s a time and a place to do it, whereas in England, you’re just told to dribble.”

“That’s one of the first things I realised, like Pedri is 22, 23, he’s actually really young. But he’s so much experience playing for one of the biggest teams in the world.”

Barcelona ‘the perfect environment’ due to attitude

Last season saw Barcelona shock La Liga with an aggressive defensive line, leading them to a domestic treble including the Spanish Supercup. Rashford feels that their success is already behind them though.

“They’re so good at playing the high line. Everyone looks just offside, but they’re so confident in it. It’s really impressive they’ve been doing it for just a year. I’m still learning it. Probably will be for a while. It’s attacking football, that’s what I want to be playing.”

“We’ve seen how good they were last year, but the motivation they have to improve, is really impressive. Everyone’s forgotten about last year, they know it will be difficult to do that again, I noticed after the first few days, and it’s the perfect environment.”