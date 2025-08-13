This week, the big topic in Spanish football has been the proposed USA fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona. La Liga are determined to host a match in Miami, and although the matter has moved a step closer after the Spanish Football Federation gave their approval, there has been a lot of backlash.

Real Madrid have hit out at the proposed plans, while a number of prominent figures within Spanish football have also expressed their concern. And the latest to do so has been Athletic Club and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who addressed the matter during a press conference on Wednesday (via Diario AS).

“Football is part of the fans, the partners, the people who have brought us to where we are. If it weren’t for them, football wouldn’t exist. If it were Athletic’s turn to go to Miami, I wouldn’t see it as feasible – even if you pay for a trip and there are many fans who can’t make that trip, people who come with the cane to San Mamés. It is a lost day, that they are not seeing their team. It is a lack of respect for the fans. I would think it would be bad at Athletic and elsewhere.”

Simon addresses Aymeric Laporte speculation

Simon was also asked about the strong speculation of a return to Athletic for his international teammate Aymeric Laporte.

“I haven’t spoken to him. He’s a top centre-back, we coincided in the European Championship and Nations League. We all know the forcefulness, solidity, game and charisma he has, he gives a lot of confidence to the whole team because of the way he defends. I’m not going to be able to tell you anything else.”

He also spoke on Nico Williams, who had an eventful few weeks earlier in the summer. The 22-year-old had looked destined to sign for Barcelona, before eventually signing a new 10-year contract with Los Leones.

“With the summer that has passed, what he did – renewing and prioritising Athletic over other top clubs – speaks very well of the project we have and the good work, that the impact that this club has is enormous. At Athletic, you can also be a world class player.”