Barcelona President to request bank guarantee from board due to shortfalls

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has been adamant about the strong financial management under his tenure, claiming that they have taken the club out of intensive care. However the struggle to make the club profitable continues to elude him and his board.

As a result, Barcelona have been facing more registration problems with the men’s first team, but more recently, their wide array of teams in other sports have fallen on hard times. Despite being perennial winners, Barcelona Femeni currently only have 18 players registered, and recently let go of Jana Fernandez to improve their finances. Basket

Laporta to request bank guarantee from board members

According to Marca, Laporta will request a bank guarantee of €7m from his board members to cover the shortfall. The reason being that their costs have been excessive in terms of their salaries and staff costs, especially when looked at in the context of their salary limit. The board will hold an extraordinary meeting today.

The bank guarantee allows Barcelona to dip into the club accounts temporarily for a set amount in order to fund operations, but the money must then be made up before the end of their mandate. If it is not, then the board themselves are liable for the money personally. RAC1 (via Sport) say there is a certain reluctance from other board members to agree to this, as it is the final year of Laporta’s tenure before elections, giving them less time to resolve the matter, and increasing the risk that the board may be liable for the money personally.

Barcelona could use bank guarantee to register new signings

Barcelona hope to register new signings for their men’s first team, Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, and have tried to activate the injury rule in order to register the former. However amid doubts over whether that will go through without any issues, the option of a bank guarantee in order to register Garcia and Rashford is on the table too.

What is happening with Barcelona’s €100m VIP seats lease?

The Catalan daily explain that they now have their accounts back from auditors Crowe, although they do not mention whether the €100m VIP seats lease has been added back into their balance sheet. The Blaugrana activated the VIP seats for the first time during the Joan Gamper trophy against Como on Sunday, and need both Crowe and then La Liga to accept the measure in order to get the money added back into their salary limit calculations. They are working with La Liga to validate their updated accounts.