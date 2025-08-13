Barcelona have majorly struggled to register any new additions over the course of the summer so far, but that is about to change. As things stand, Hansi Flick will not be able to count on Joan Garcia, Wojciech Szczesny, Marcus Rashford and multiple others for Saturday’s trip to Mallorca, although at least one of them will now be able to travel to Son Moix.

Despite selling a number of players during the ongoing transfer window, Barcelona have not yet been able to register new signings Garcia and Rashford, and the same goes for Szczesny and Gerard Martin, both of whom have signed new contracts in the last six months. However, in the case of the former Espanyol goalkeeper, he will soon be on La Liga’s books.

Last week, Barcelona submitted to use 80% of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen’s salary to register Garcia, with the German goalkeeper having U-turned on his decision not to sign the necessary documentation that the club had planned to submit to La Liga.

And despite growing concerns within Can Barca over the wait time for La Liga’s decision, it has been decided that Barcelona’s request has been approved by La Liga’s Medical Committee – as reported by MD. And in the next 24 hours, the Catalan club will confirm use the salary space freed up to register Garcia, who will be Flick’s starting goalkeeper against Mallorca.

More work is needed to register Rashford and co

Barcelona can breathe a sigh of relief now that they can register Garcia, but there is still plenty of work to be done. At this stage, it is very unlikely that Rashford and Szczesny will be eligible to face Mallorca on Saturday, and time is running out to create the necessary salary space to register both players. For now, it remains to be seen whether these can get over the line in the next 72 hours.