Last week, there was plenty of surprise when it was revealed that Inigo Martinez would be leaving Barcelona to join Al-Nassr. The veteran defender was expected to be a regular starter for the upcoming 2025-26 season, but in the end, he opted to make a change late in his professional career.

And he has now opened up on the matter during an interview with Onda Vasca (via Diario AS). He stated that it was the right time for him to end his Barcelona spell.

“It caught many people by surprise. The fans liked me, I generated enthusiasm, but nowadays in football, things change from one day to the next. On an economic level, you can’t compare this league with any of the others.

“Looking at my career and what I’ve achieved, it was the ideal time to take this step. These trains pass once – if they pass at all, so it’s difficult to say no. Nobody is prepared to see these types of contracts, when they propose it to you you don’t even believe it.”

Martinez reveals Hansi Flick reaction to exit decision

Over the weekend, Barcelona president Joan Laporta hinted that Martinez’s exit was accepted by the club due to the fact that it would significant help with their financial woes. He was only on a one-year deal too, and interestingly, the player himself admitted that his decision could have been different had his situation not been what it was. He also spoke on the moment he informed Flick of his intention to leave.

“I would have thought about it. It’s not that I was a low-paid player, we were comfortable. It is difficult for the family to make this decision.

“I knew that (Hansi Flick) was going to understand me given my situation at the club. I had one year left on my contract, I’m 34 and these options rarely happen. It caught him by surprise but after a couple of minutes, I could see that he was getting it. He felt sorry for me, he had a lot of appreciation for me – it was mutual.”

Martinez also spoke about saying his goodbyes to his now-former Barcelona teammates.

“It was a very emotional farewell, I kept my composure, but inside I was quite affected. The start was exceptional, and I will always be grateful to all the Culés. In a short time I won everyone’s affection.”