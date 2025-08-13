Barcelona are expected to finalise further exits between now and the end of the summer transfer window in September, and one player that will be leaving Hansi Flick’s squad in the near future is Hector Fort.

Due to the presence of Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia, Fort’s pathway to the starting right-back spot is blocked. And this is not good news for Barcelona, who want the 19-year-old to be playing regularly at a high level in order to keep his development going in the right direction.

Because of this, it has been decided that Fort will leave on loan before the summer is over – there has been rumours that a transfer would be considered, but Barcelona are clear that they do not want to lose any control over the teenager’s future. And according to Sport, he will make a decision on his future next week.

Fort could join Barcelona’s La Liga MD1 opponents

This weekend’s La Liga opener against Mallorca will be Fort’s one and only competitive match this season as a Barcelona player. He will decide his next club after the trip to Son Moix, and the expectation is that an agreement will be reached before the end of next week.

Interestingly, Fort could end up staying at Son Moix, given that Mallorca are one of the clubs keen on taking him for the 2025-26 campaign. They will be in need of a new right-back when Pablo Maffeo leaves (as expected), and the La Masia graduate is said to be their leading target.

It makes a lot of sense for Fort to leave Barcelona on loan, as he cannot afford to be without regular minutes over the next 12 months. And playing regularly for a team like Mallorca should be very beneficial for him – and it will also allow him to increase his chances of being a starter for Hansi Flick in years to come.