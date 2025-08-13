Barcelona concern growing over La Liga delay after submitting injury report

Barcelona are once again spending their August reassuring their players that they will be registered in time to play, and have just three days to get the green light ahead of their first La Liga game against RCD Mallorca. This week they submitted a medical report for Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s back surgery, in a bid to activate the injury rule.

The German goalkeeper has previously said that he will be out for around three months, but Barcelona’s information is that the diagnosis is for a four to five months absence. In the case of the former, Barcelona could activate La Liga’s injury rule, allowing them to use 50% of his salary limit impact to register another goalkeeper. In the case of the latter, Barcelona could use up to 80% of ter Stegen’s salary limit space.

Concern growing at Barcelona over delay

Barcelona were expecting the process to be fairly straightforward after submitting the report, considering the case to be clear. Yet TV3 have explained that concern at Barcelona is growing over La Liga’s delay in the case. They claim that the report was sent last Friday, and they were expecting the resolution on Tuesday at the latest, given the cases usually take 24 hours at most.

At MD, they say Barcelona expect a decision on Wednesday at the latest, and the club take it as a given that Joan Garcia will be registered before their clash with Mallorca.

Barcelona reassuring Marcus Rashford over registration

Meanwhile Marcus Rashford is aware that Garcia will be registered before him. The Manchester United loanee is also waiting to be registered, and Marca say that both he and Garcia are receiving almost daily assurances that they will be registered, and there is optimism that both will be available against Mallorca. Rashford is competing a for a starting berth with Ferran Torres in the absence of Robert Lewandowski.