Barcelona have made further moves to ensure that new signings Marcus Rashford and Joan Garcia are ready to go for their La Liga debut on Saturday night against RCD Mallorca. The Blaugrana are yet to register either of their new additions as things stand.

The Catalan giants submitted an injury report for Marc-Andre ter Stegen to La Liga last Friday in a bid to activate the infamous injury rule, say SER Catalunya. However after five days, they are yet to receive a response, something that has raised eyebrows at Barcelona, with most decisions coming after around 24 hours. However in a bid to avoid this being an issue, Barcelona, they have made alternative arrangements.

Barcelona board approve €7m bank guarantee

The Catalan radio station go on to affirm that after an emergency board meeting on Wednesday, Barcelona’s board have approved a bank guarantee to allow them to add €7m to their budget. They say that once their €100m VIP seats lease is validated, the guarantee combined with their new sponsorship deal with DR Congo, Barcelona will be back within their salary limit, and able to register both Garcia and Rashford.

They say the shortfall has come from other sports departments within the club, and that is the reason the guarantee has been carried out. It allows Barcelona to spend €7m now that are not in the budget, and if the money is not returned before the end of their mandate, the board members themselves will be personally liable for that amount.

Still waiting on auditor approval from Crowe on €100m deal

Despite previous reports stating that Barcelona are working with La Liga to validate their €100m VIP seats lease, SER Catalunya explain that they are still waiting on the green light from auditors Crowe to include the deal in their accounts. Without it, Barcelona will remain over their salary limit, and subject to spending restrictions, more precisely they can only spend 60% of what they save in salaries or earn on transfers.