Barcelona and Villarreal have dominated the headlines early on in the week that will welcome back La Liga competition for the first time in the 2025-26 season. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have given approval for Villarreal’s home game against Barcelona to take place in Miami, Florida, at the end of the December, on the final matchday before the Christmas break.

It has been suggested before, with the first proposal put forward seven years ago for Girona to ‘host’ Barcelona in Miami. However the RFEF had until blocked La Liga’s attempts to expand La Liga into the United States, but have given the green light. UEFA and FIFA must now take a firm decision on the matter.

Real Madrid oppose La Liga match being held abroad

Meanwhile Real Madrid have thrown their weight behind the lobby against the idea, arguing that the change of venue would alter the home and away format, and thus compromise the integrity of the competition. They have called on UEFA and FIFA to reject the request, but FIFA and UEFA have both hinted at an openness to hosting European games abroad in the past.

Reaction to Thomas Partey signing

Meanwhile former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was seen on the pitch for the first time since signing for Villarreal, and for the first time since being charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. President Fernando Roig has defended Partey, but some Villarreal fans have made their disgust perfectly clear.

Iñigo Martínez managed the Al Nassr negotiations in absolute silence, from the first call when Barça were still in Japan until he agreed on the conditions with the Saudi club. While his teammates slept at night, he negotiated with the help of a trusted representative, José… — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2025

Barcelona’s title defence

As Barcelona kick off their title defence on Saturday away at Son Moix to RCD Mallorca, with two key additions and one major departure. Football España gave CNN World Sport a brief preview of where Barcelona have improved, and what questions they may have to answer next season.