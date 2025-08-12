Irreparable damage? Villarreal risks polarising fanbase with signing of Thomas Partey

All things considered, Villarreal fans have had a lot to cheer about in the 21st century. Founded in 1923, Villarreal bounced around from Spain’s lower leagues until finally reaching the top-flight in 1998. Despite coming from the small town of Villarreal, with a population of 52,000, the Yellow Submarine have been able to punch above their weight and become a perennial contender in European football, reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2006 and 2022 and winning the UEFA Europa League in 2021.

Whether it’s been their continental exploits, or their ability to revive declining players like Alexandre Pato, Diego Forlan, and Juan Roman Riquelme and squeeze the best football out of them, or their propensity to challenge the biggest sides in Spain with fearless commitment, Villarreal haven’t just been able to stoke the flames of their passionate fanbase, but they’ve also managed to attract quite a few neutrals from all across the world who, despite not having any ties to them, have become enamoured with their style. But on the 7th of August, they announced a transfer that has splintered the club’s fanbase and plunged their status as easy-to-root-for underdogs into jeopardy with the arrival of Thomas Partey.

From a footballing point of view, signing Thomas Partey on a free transfer seems to be a masterstroke. The Ghanaian has spent the past decade cementing his status as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, guiding Atletico Madrid to glory by winning the Europa League and La Liga title before taking his talents to London, where he emerged as a vital cog in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. He’s the complete package as a midfielder, proving tenacious and aware when stepping off his line and intercepting passes, reading the game to a tee, blocking off passing lanes, and extinguishing the threat with a well-executed tackle.

Thomas Partey has completed his first training session as a Villarreal player. pic.twitter.com/rQfLiW0EIS — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) August 8, 2025

He also boasts the physical strength and altitude to outmuscle his opponent and come away with the ball in ground and aerial duels. Similarly to Hugo Perez, he’s also skilled at launching counter-attacks by driving forward with the ball glued to his feet and unleashing teammates with an inch-perfect through ball, whilst he also isn’t afraid to uncork a firecracker from distance and test the goalkeeper with a swerving, powerful shot. What’s more, the 32-year-old looks set to provide a vital source of experience and knowledge to the club’s younger talents like Yeremy Pino, Alberto Moleiro, and Ilias Akhomach.

However, from a non-footballing perspective, there are quite a few reasons to be wary of Partey’s arrival: five to be precise.

Prior to taking flight for Spain and being unveiled as Villarreal’s new signing, Partey appeared in a London court last Tuesday, where he was granted conditional bail by the chief magistrate. Partey was charged with five counts of rape relating to two women and a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, which allegedly took place between 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal.

As the Spanish club prepared to announce Partey, they found themselves inundated with a plethora of criticism from supporters and neutrals alike, with over 1,000 people signing a petition against his potential arrival. “A player accused and charged of such heinous crimes must not have any relation to a club like Villarreal, which prides itself on values such as family spirit and community,” wrote the petition’s author, Villarreal Report.

“Villarreal’s signing of Thomas Partey would be a slap in the face not only to the club’s supporters, who would see their names connected to and forced to support an alleged abuser through no fault of their own, but also to all victims of sexual abuse worldwide, who would see yet anothet case of these serious allegations being brushed aside due to greed and status. We must act now and make our voices be heard before the signing, pending a court hearing on Tuesday, is made official.”

Ultimately, however, it made no difference as Villarreal announced the signing of Partey on a one-year contract with an option to extend for an additional 12 months. It is the fourth Spanish club for Partey, who had previously played for Almeria, Mallorca and Atleti, and who will be looking to make his official debut on the 15th of August in their LaLiga opener against Real Oviedo. What’s more, he looks set to complete a half-century of UEFA Champions League appearances this season with Villarreal, having already amassed 44.

After a night that's supposed to be about bringing the fans and the team together to celebrate the new season, it's hard to feel anything other than shame and disgust. A man with 6 abuse charges stepping on our pitch, wearing our crest, being applauded like some sort of hero… — Villarreal Report (@Villarreal_Rep) August 10, 2025

When announcing their new arrival of Villarreal began their statement by lauding Partey as a “complete midfielder with great stamina and exceptional physical attributes,” before mentioning his legal situation. “On the other hand, the club is also aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceeding in England. The player firmly maintains his innocence and denies all charges against him. The club respects the fundamental principle of the presumption of innocence and will await the outcome of the judicial process, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case.”

“Due to the law in England in relation to ongoing proceedings the club is unable to comment further. Villarreal CF wishes to clearly reiterate its strong commitment to respect and diversity and firmly condemns any act of violence in all its forms, including gender-based violence, discrimination, racism, xenophobia, or any behaviour that undermines the dignity of individuals.”

On the pitch, Villarreal look set to benefit from the Thomas Partey signing in more ways than one. Off the pitch, however, they might just have suffered an irreparable dent to their reputation.