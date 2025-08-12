VILLARREAL, SPAIN - AUGUST 17: President of Villarreal Fernando Roig looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg match between Villarreal CF and AS Monaco at El Madrigal on August 17, 2016 in Villarreal, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

Villarreal President Fernando Roig has decribed the ‘USA game’ as a ‘great opportunity’ for the Yellow Submarine, and announced free flights for season ticket-holders going to the game. Their home clash with Barcelona on the 20th/21st of December is scheduled to take place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, pending approval from UEFA and FIFA.

Approval that Real Madrid have asked both not to give. They have argued that the integrity of La Liga could be compromised if the format is altered for ‘non-sporting reasons.’ Roig did not see things that way, as he told Diario AS.

“I think it’s a great idea that’s been in the works for four or five years. A Villarreal-Atletico match was talked about, but it never came to fruition. The World Cup will be held in the United States, and the Club World Cup was held there. It’s a great opportunity for us. If it happens, we would be the first Spanish team to go abroad to play an important official match, like the one against Barcelona, which will be held on Saturday, December 20. It’s a huge milestone.”

If approved by UEFA and FIFA, Barça and Villarreal will play their La Liga matchday 17 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on December 20th. Both clubs stand to earn a compensation between €5-6 million. @AdriiFdez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2025

Villarreal to offer free transport to season ticket holders

Roig also announced that the club would be covering the costs of flights to Miami over that weekend for their season ticket holders, as well as free entry into the game. It is a strong nod to their supporters.

“Our fans will experience some inconvenience, but we’ll implement two fundamental measures: anyone who wants to go to Miami will travel free on the plane. And anyone who can’t or doesn’t want to will receive a 20% discount on their club season ticket. Season ticket holders will be compensated. The good of football, Villarreal, and La Liga is paramount. People will be talking about that match until December 20th.”

Despite that, fans would still have to get time off work and pay accommodation to attend the game. Roig said the Yellow Submarine were aiming at long-term gain rather than short-term profit.

“There are still some formalities to be completed. But in principle, everything suggests it will be held there. The entire financial aspect will be dedicated to compensating the fans. What the club gains here is the expansion of the brand, sponsorship, and looking toward the future of opening up to the market. The money, as such, will be dedicated to the fans.”

Villarreal unconcerned by competition integrity concerns

Meanwhile despite Real Madrid’s statement on the potential adulteration of the competition, Roig had already responded to this idea in his mind.

“We haven’t beaten Barcelona at our stadium, and we’ve beaten them several times at theirs in recent years. So, perhaps, we have a better chance. We beat them there this year, for example. If we play on a football pitch in good condition, there’s no adulteration. There might be inconvenience for the fans, but that’s why we’ve prepared compensation. We have to open up to the world.”

Defence of Thomas Partey signing – ‘He hasn’t been convicted’

Meanwhile Villarreal have come in for heavy criticism for signing ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, despite fan protests. The Ghana international received tentative boos and whistles during their preseason friendly against Aston Villa over the weekend, his first appearance in a Villarreal shirt.

“The player is currently undergoing legal proceedings. He maintains his innocence and denies the charges against him. The club upholds the presumption of innocence, and it will be the responsibility of the English courts to clarify the facts. We have spent years demonstrating our values with all kinds of activities. We respect the presumption of innocence and, of course, condemn any type of violence, whether inside or outside of football. At this moment, Partey is as innocent as the rest of us here. A fundamental right like this must be respected.”

Thomas Partey vs Aston Villa First game for Villareal pic.twitter.com/3ByNZAOWea — Maestro (@Maestro_sznx) August 11, 2025

“The English [Aston Villa fans] whistled Partey. Not the Villarreal fans. I wouldn’t like our own fans to whistle at players on our team. We must stand with the team and respect the presumption of innocence. He is not a convicted player. We must be cautious and wait for justice. Let’s not judge prematurely. Thomas has the right to do his job until there is a conviction.”

Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Released on bail, Partey will defend his himself in court in London in September.