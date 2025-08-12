Xabi Alonso considering surprise tactical move with Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid have not had the best preparation for the 2025-26 campaign, due to a shortened pre-season schedule – brought about by their involvement at the Club World Cup earlier this summer. However, that has not stopped head coach Xabi Alonso from drawing up multiple plans for his squad, and one of them involves David Alaba.

In an ideal world, Real Madrid would have seen the back of Alaba this summer, given that there are major concerns about his ability to contribute – and stay fit. However, he has made it clear that he will be sticking around, and Alonso has been thinking about how best to use the Austrian defender.

Alaba would be fifth-choice in central defence, but he could be more prominence in another position. As per Marca, Alonso is considering using the 33-year-old as a midfielder.

Midfield role is not unfamiliar for Alaba

Alaba has never played in midfield for Real Madrid since joining from Bayern Munich four years ago, having only ever featured at left-back and centre-back. However, he did play in the centre of the park on several occasions while in Germany, and he has also featured there on a more regular basis at international level.

Real Madrid are hoping to sign a midfielder this summer, but that will only happen if there is a first team exit in the coming weeks – with Alaba out of the question, the most likely candidates to depart are Rodrygo Goes, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos. And if the latter were to join Real Betis, which has been reported as a possibility in recent days, the chances of Alaba being used in midfield could increase further.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Alonso uses Alaba as a midfielder during the first weeks of the new La Liga season. There is scope, considering that Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham are out due to injury.