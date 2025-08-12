Real Madrid have come out with a strong statement in rejection of the plans to play the first ever La Liga match in the United States. Los Blancos have already gone to three of the governing bodies outside of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and La Liga to make their case.

It was announced on Monday that the RFEF had approved the petition for a game to be held abroad. Villarreal’s home match against Barcelona scheduled for the 20th/21st of December (the last of the year) is set to be hosted in Miami at the NFL’s Miami Dolphins home ground, Hard Rock Stadium. The idea has been met with concern from La Liga captains, the Spanish Player’s Association (AFE) and the Spanish Supporters’ Association (FASFE).

Real Madrid reject idea of USA game

Los Blancos emitted a statement on Tuesday afternoon, explaining that they reject the idea of hosting a game outside of Spain. Their reasoning being that by removing the home or away leg for two teams, would fundamentally alter the equality of the competition, being as it will not be level playing field.

Real Madrid lobby UEFA and FIFA

The RFEF’s approval mean that in theory, only the green light from FIFA and UEFA stands between the game being permitted or not. Los Blancos have appealed to both to reject the idea until the unanimous approval of all clubs are given in the case of FIFA, and that the rules of domestic competition are upheld when it comes to UEFA. Real Madrid have also written to the High Committee for Sport (CSD) to implore them not to allow this to go ahead either.

Full Real Madrid Statement

Real Madrid C.F. would like to make it clear to its members, supporters, and football fans in general that it firmly rejects the proposal to play the National First Division League Championship match between Villarreal C.F. and F.C. Barcelona on match day 17 outside Spain.

The measure, which was taken without prior information or consultation of the clubs participating in the competition, infringes the essential principle of territorial reciprocity, which applies in two-legged league competitions (one match at home and the other at the home of the opposing team), upsetting the competitive balance and giving an undue sporting advantage to the applicant clubs.

The integrity of the competition requires that all matches take place under the same conditions for all teams. Unilaterally modifying this regime breaks the equality between contenders, compromises the legitimacy of the results, and sets an unacceptable precedent that opens the door to exceptions based on non-sporting interests, clearly affecting sporting integrity and risking the adulteration of the competition. If this proposal were to be carried out, its consequences would be so serious that it would be a turning point in the world of football.

Any modification of this nature must, in any case, have the express and unanimous agreement of all the clubs participating in the competition, as well as strictly respecting the national and international rules governing the organisation of official competitions.

In defence of this principle, Real Madrid has already taken three specific actions:

1. Request to FIFA, as guarantor of the international rules of football, not to authorise the holding of the match without the prior consent of all the clubs participating in the competition.

2. Request to UEFA, as guarantor of the integrity of European competitions and regulatory consistency with FIFA, to urge the RFEF to withdraw or deny the request, reaffirming the criterion established in 2018 that prevents official matches in domestic competitions from being played outside national territory, except in duly justified exceptional circumstances, which are not present here.

3. Request to the Consejo Superior de Deportes (Spanish High Sports Council) not to grant the necessary administrative authorisation without such unanimous consent.

Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to respect the national and international rules that guarantee the fairness and proper functioning of official competitions, and will defend its compliance with them before all competent bodies.