Real Madrid are always keen to have their ear to the ground in the transfer market, and more so when the chance of a free transfer is in the mix. A high-profile name has become available, much to the surprise of Europe’s giants.

After playing a key role in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph last season, Gianluigi Donnarumma’s reputation has barely been better. The Italian shot-stopper, at 26, still has his best years ahead of him in theory, but PSG have now opened the door to an exit for the Italian international.

Contract dispute with PSG

Being in that position though, it is no surprise that his agents are asking for a contract amongst the best around, although he already earns over €10m per annum. Talks over a new deal appear to have broken down though, and with Lucas Chevalier arriving at the Parc des Princes, PSG are willing to move on from Donnarumma.

Caught Offside report that Manchester United are his leading suitors, with PSG asking for around €30m for Donnarumma. They are keen not to lose him on a free, while Donnarumma would require an €18m annual salary. Chelsea and Inter Milan are also interested in him.

Real Madrid interest in Donnarumma

Meanwhile Real Madrid are keeping an eye on developments. They are interested in Donnarumma on a free transfer next summer when his deal expires. Los Blancos have just handed Thibaut Courtois a new two-year deal, but the Belgian international does turn 34 this season.

Whether Donnarumma is willing to postpone the matter until next summer, ahead of a World Cup year remains to be seen. He will not want to risk sitting on the bench this season, and would likely want guarantees on his role if Courtois is still there. Real Madrid did consider a move for Joan Garcia this summer, and Donnarumma would certainly be a convenient signing next summer.