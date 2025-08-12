Real Madrid secured a 4-0 victory over WSG Tirol in their one and only pre-season friendly on Tuesday, in what was a significant match for Alvaro Carreras. The young defender, who came from the ranks at La Fabrica, returned to the club from Benfica earlier in the summer, and in Austria, he made his debut.

As per RMTV (via Diario AS), Carreras have his reaction to returning to Real Madrid, as well as making his debut against WSG Tirol.

“I’m proud to be here. Finally, the dream is beginning to be lived. It is an honour to be able to wear this shirt again. To continue preparing for what is coming. The truth is that it is very good (to be at Real Madrid). These days training with the team have welcomed me very well. Now, we have to continue preparing to the fullest, because a very nice challenge lies ahead.”

Carreras unfazed by shortened pre-season schedule

Carreras was also asked about the shortened pre-season scheduled that Real Madrid have had to deal with this summer.

“I’m adapting to what the coach asks. But I see the team very well. We have clear ideas of what we want and the important thing is to win. We have to adapt to the schedules. We had the Club World Cup… Not a problem. It is no excuse. Everything is going to go very well. In the end I don’t decide. We are prepared. We still have a week of training left. Winning mentality and clear objectives.”

He also spoke on his new head coach Xabi Alonso, as well as teammates Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Dean Huijsen.

“I like him. What we talked about before coming here, the idea he has. Let’s go over his ideas. The important thing is that it is clear.

“With teammates like that, football is more beautiful and easier. But I’m very comfortable with everyone: with Vini on the wing, with Dean (Huijsen) at the back… I’m very happy.”