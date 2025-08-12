Manchester United have had a frustrating summer in terms of sales, and one of the players they’ve struggled to offload is Antony. The 25-year-old has had many suitors as a result of his stellar loan spell at Real Betis during the second half of last season, but despite this, a transfer has not been sorted.

And it’s becoming increasingly clear why this is the case. On several occasions during his time in Andalusia, Antony spoke on how comfortable he felt at Betis, and he is said to be prioritising a return for the 2025-26 campaign. However, Los Verdiblancos have only proposed a loan this far, whereas Man United want to sell the Brazilian winger.

Despite this impasse, there is a feeling within Betis that they will get their man – and this has been made clear by Natan, who spoke to El Chiringuito (via ED) about his ex-teammate and compatriot.

“Hopefully he can come back and be with us for another year or two. Yes, he’s waiting and we’re all waiting. I think it’s not just me, all the Betis. I hope he comes. Let’s hope, I have hope.”

Man United want imminent resolution to Antony situation

According to ED’s report, Man United are incredibly frustrated at the lack of movement in regards to selling Antony. They are aware that he only wants to join Betis, but they are prepared to block a move – and supposedly, they have issued an ultimatum: either agree terms with a club before the new Premier League season starts this weekend, or he will be exiled until the winter transfer window.

It will be very interesting to see how things play out with Antony. Betis are still in a good position for now, but if Man United’s pressure on the player pays off, they could be left without his signature.