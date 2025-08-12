Rangers set to win race for €4m La Liga centre-back

Real Betis have agreed a deal to sell central defender Nobel Mendy, after months of speculation over his future. Mendy is set to join Scottish giants Rangers, after deciding to turn down the chance to stay in La Liga.

The 20-year-old defender was thought to be heading to PSV Eindhoven earlier in the window, but that deal collapsed due to bureaucratic issues reportedly. As quoted by Marca, Real Betis Sporting Director Manu Fajardo mentioned on Monday that Mendy was on the verge of a move.

“We have two great offers, and in the coming hours, we hope to close the deal,” Fajardo commented.

Decision made: A move to Rangers

The same outlet say that decision has been made by Mendy, and that he is packing his bags for Ibrox. Rayo Vallecano had offered him a chance to stay in La Liga and Conference League football, and terms were agreed on a contract for five years. The side from Vallecas have instead moved for Castellon man Jozhua Vertrouwd, with Mendy plumping for the offer in Glasgow instead. Rangers are currently two rounds away from Champions League football, and well-placed to get past Viktoria Plzen after the first leg.

Agreement with Real Betis

Rayo had offered €2.5m to sign Mendy, with Betis retaining 50% of his rights, but Rangers will pull the deal off for a fee of €4m. It does give them a greater fee though if Mendy is sold down the line – Russell Martin’s side have 80% of Mendy’s rights, a deal at the same pro rata as Rayo’s offer (€500k per 10%).

Mendy spent much of last season on the fringes of the Betis side, but held his own when thrown into the Conference League semi-final against Fiorentina, and during the final stretch of La Liga. In total, he played 349 minutes in five appearances last season.