Manchester City open talks with Real Madrid star over move

Manchester City have taken a step forward with regards to making a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes a reality. The Brazilian is a long-time favourite of manager Pep Guardiola, and has been linked with a move in the past.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky DE, City have opened talks with Real Madrid and Rodrygo over a move. It still remains an informal step, but they have registered their interest in him, amid prior reports that they were exploring a move for the Brazil international. Plettenberg adds that they are not certain they can pull off a permanent deal for Rodrygo. No final decision on a move has been made.

Why is Rodrygo open to a move from Real Madrid?

It has been made clear to Rodrygo that he is no longer a key piece of Real Madrid’s plans going forward, and never more so than in the Club World Cup. Rodrygo featured for just over 90 minutes across the six games Xabi Alonso’s side played, and started just once in the USA.

How much would it cost to sign Rodrygo?

Varying figures have emerged from the Spanish capital on how much it would cost to extract Rodrygo from the Santiago Bernabeu. Arsenal have reportedly enquired about a loan move, but is unclear whether Los Blancos would be open to it. A fee of €100m is being targeted by Real Madrid, with a minimum of €80m mentioned, which would likely require add-ons on top of that.

Transfer could be backed by Xabi Alonso

Manager Xabi Alonso, beyond making it clear that Rodrygo will not be a key player, would likely welcome the funds brought in by any deal. He feels that Los Blancos are in need of another midfielder, and President Florentino Perez is interested in City’s Rodri Hernandez no less.