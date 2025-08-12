On Monday it was confirmed what had been seven years in the making: the RFEF passed on La Liga’s request to play a match in the United States to UEFA and FIFA. ‘The USA game’ has been in the pipeline for some time, but has its detractors – including within Barcelona.

The Catalan side have always been the one included in attempts to host a game in the USA, and this year, with their final match of 2025 coming against Villarreal. Originally scheduled to be held at La Ceramica on the 21st of December, the game is now proposed to be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

La Liga captains raise concerns to club

According to MD, none of La Liga’s captains had knowledge of the situation until Monday, including those of Barcelona (Marc-Andre ter Stegen) and Villarreal (Dan Parejo). They say that AFE (The Spanish Player’s Association) have asked for more information about the game. While they are not explicitly opposed to the idea of games abroad, they have requested more information on the proposed rest periods, conditions in Miami, insurance policies and the extra money made from TV rights.

The AFE voted against the idea initially, add RAC1, and their meeting with La Liga and the RFEF was tense. They were surprised by the vote, before which no details were provided, and did not include La Liga President and RFEF Vice-President Javier Tebas.

AFE could veto USA game

The Catalan paper go on to say that there is a chance that the AFE could veto the idea, in case the sufficient rest periods are not respected, or if they do not receive clarification on the issues mentioned above. Only in that event would they look to halt this match, or further games abroad. As things stand, the matter is with UEFA and FIFA, with La Liga keen to get the green light for the proposal.