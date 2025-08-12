Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is short on resources in midfield currently, and this week has not brought good news, a week out from Los Blancos’ La Liga debut against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. In this case, the update pertains to Jude Bellingham.

On Monday, Eduardo Camavinga was ruled out with a muscle injury for the next two weeks, which will likely keep him out of their first two matches against Osasuna and Real Oviedo. One of several existing absences, the most notable of which is Bellingham.

Bellingham absence extended

Bellingham underwent surgery after the Club World Cup on his shoulder, following more than 18 months battling pain. The England international dislocated it in late November of 2023, and spoke of it being time to resolve the matter after playing with a brace on.

Originally, a recovery period of 10-12 weeks was given, which could have had him back in early to mid-October, coinciding with the international break. Yet Diario AS say that Bellingham is not expected to return before the end of October, as he builds muscle and seeks a full recovery, and subsequently a return to his best form.

Recently he has escaped to Jamaica to recover in peace, but will return rehabilitate in Madrid shortly. If that is the case, then it would mean Bellingham not only missing the first Madrid derby of the season, but would jeopardise the first Clasico of the year too, which takes place on the weekend of the 26th of October.

Alonso’s midfield alternatives

Currently, only Arda Guler, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni are Alonso’s only natural options in the middle of the pitch. Camavinga is to come back in, but recently Los Blancos have been experimenting with David Alaba in midfield. He could be a surprise choice in the middle of the pitch, but the general feeling is that Alonso would like another midfielder.