Barcelona transfer exit hits the buffers due to two reasons

Barcelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena has been waiting by the exit door all summer, but remains unable to complete a move away from the Catalan giants. After manager Hansi Flick dropped Pena in January last season for Wojciech Szczesny, his future at the club effectively came to an end.

Having not committed any major errors, Pena felt hard-done by when Flick elected to go with Szczesny, who did make several high-profile mistakes when introduced. It was a decision that made up Pena’s mind to seek pastures new.

Barcelona holding onto Pena – for now

One of the key reasons Pena has not moved on yet is Barcelona’s registration situation. With Marc-Andre ter Stegen injured, and Joan Garcia and Szczesny yet to be registered, Pena remains the only fit senior goalkeeper that is, with their debut in La Liga on Saturday. Until Garcia and Szczesny are registered, Sport report Barcelona will not take the risk of leaving themselves exposed without a senior option.

Como door closing for Pena

It could be costly for Pena. According to MD, Joan Gamper trophy opponents Como made an official approach for Pena over the weekend. They are interested in having the 26-year-old compete for the number one spot, but given the delays, Sport say they are now considering alternative options.

None less than Pena’s former competition at Barca Atletic, Arnau Tenas. Another La Masia graduate, he is looking for more regular minutes than at Paris Saint-Germain, who have just signed Lucas Chevalier. The two are already in talks over a move.

Pena’s arc at Barcelona

Pena has had a curious trajectory at Barcelona. Emerging as one of the stars of the academy and a penalty specialist, he enjoyed a strong loan spell at Galatasaray before returning as ter Stegen’s back-up. Two seasons ago his spell filling in for the German did not convince, but last year he performed reasonably well, and notably so in El Clasico. However the doubts created the previous year, combined with his reserved character, seem to have contributed to his inability to beat out Szczesny for that role.