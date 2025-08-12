Barcelona star confirms he gave green light to Manchester United move

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski did all he could to secure a move to Catalonia, and since has managed to secure two Liga titles in three years, in spite of being 36 years of age. Had things gone differently, Lewandowski could well have lit up Old Trafford with his goals.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC, Lewandowski explained that he was at one point close to joining Manchester United. It is well-documented that a travel ban caused by a volcano eruption in Iceland halted a move to Blackburn Rovers in 2010, but Lewandowski explained that two years later he was keen on a move to United.

“To Manchester United. I was decided, I said yes to the club, I wanted to join Manchester United. To see Alex Ferguson. At that time it was might second year at Dortmund, and I know that they cannot just sell me, because if they wait they will get more money, and maybe I can wait a year or two. It’s true that I’d said yes to United.”

Héctor Fort and Oriol Romeu have no concrete ideas for their future yet. @MCTorresA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 12, 2025

“It could have been a great experience, but looking back, I was playing for Bayern Munich, then Barcelona. I’m very happy with the path of my career, I’m to be a part of these two great clubs, and I have no feeling that I missed something, because every decision I made, I wanted to take it.”

Lewandowski: ‘Flick is an incredible coach’

Lewandowski also spoke about his relationship with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick explaining that he helped persuade him to join the club.

“We won everything together. Maybe, that doesn’t happen again. With the style, we destroyed teams. He’s incredible as a coach, because he is always very clear with players, very firm. He’s doing a good job.”

“Before he came, I picked up the phone when there was talk he could be coming to Barcelona, and I told him its the best idea he could have.”

Looking ahead to this season, Lewandowski cited the difficulties of the heavy schedule.

“It’s going to be difficult to keep this high level, now with so many games. I think that people are getting a bit bored, it’s difficult for people.”

‘The Ballon d’Or talk is funny to me’ – Lewandowski

It seems that the Ballon d’Or is destined to dominate conversation for evermore, and the Polish striker was asked for his thoughts on the award, shortly after the nominations were announced.

“I think the Ballon d’Or should go to a Barcelona player, you can Lamine Yamal had an incredible season. To me, its funny [when people talk about the Ballon d’Or], regarding his own placing.”

Of course, Lewandowski was famously snubbed for the Ballon d’Or, with the award cancelled after Bayern Munich won the treble.

“[In 2020] I was in the best moment of my career, I won everything, individually as well. I think that the difficult thing is that until now I don’t know why. Nobody can understand the situation, it’s part of football, or maybe some politics.”