Barcelona expect imminent La Liga green light on injury rule

Barcelona are expecting good news on their latest player registration drama, as they hope to activate La Liga’s emergency injury rule for a second summer running in order to get them out of a bind.

Last year Dani Olmo and Pau Victor were registered in August by virtue of a long-term injury to Andreas Christensen, with La Liga stating that clubs may allocate 50-80% of a player’s salary limit space to registering another player. After Marc-Andre ter Stegen announced that he would give consent for his medical report to be signed, and subsequently sent to La Liga.

Barcelona hoping for imminent La Liga approval

In ter Stegen’s case, the extra salary limit room can only be used for a goalkeeper. Being within a transfer window, if the length of time out is described as four months by the medical evaluation, then they will only be able to use 50% of his salary limit impact, while that would increase if the prognosis is five months or more to 80%. Barcelona believe that ter Stegen’s recovery could be on the longer side, despite the German announcing that he would be out for just three months.

As per MD, the documents have been sent to La Liga, and they are now analysing them. The Blaugrana expect a decision on Tuesday (today) or Wednesday, allowing them time to register new signing Joan Garcia in theory.

Audit also expected this week from Crowe

Barcelona are also hopeful of receiving a report from their auditors Crowe this week. After hosting the Joan Gamper trophy on Sunday night, investors in their VIP seats lease (a €100m deal in exchange for the use of 475 seats for 30 years) were able to use their purchase for the first time. If Crowe include the deal in their audit, then Barcelona can add €100m back to their salary limit after it was removed in March. This would be key in registering the likes of Wojciech Szczesny and Marcus Rashford.