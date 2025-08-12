Barcelona star set for La Liga opener snub despite training return

Barcelona are just four days away from starting their 2025-26 La Liga campaign, as they take on Mallorca on Saturday evening. On-field preparations have been very good for Hansi Flick’s side, who will be aiming to continue the form shown during pre-season.

Sunday’s dominant 5-0 victory over Como was indicative of where Barcelona are at, and have been at since Flick took over from Xavi Hernandez last summer. As things stand, they look to be the team to be in Spanish football, but it will not be easy to get the three points at Son Moix this weekend.

However, Barcelona will be able to count on Dani Olmo for the trip to Mallorca, with MD reporting that he returning to training on Tuesday after missing the Como match due to muscle fatigue.

However, it is expected that Olmo will not start against Mallorca, despite being in Flick’s “gala XI”. As per MD, the plan is for Fermin Lopez – who scored twice against Como last weekend – to play alongside Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Ferran Torres in attack.

Hansi Flick has identified his starting line-up for Son Moix

As well as Fermin, it’s expected that Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will start in midfield. Meanwhile, the plan is for Ronald Araujo to replace the departed Inigo Martinez as Pau Cubarsi’s partner in the centre of defence, with Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde/Eric Garcia at left-back and right-back respectively – and Joan Garcia would be in goals, provided that he is registered in time.

The match in Son Moix will present a big opportunity for Fermin to stake his claim to be a regular starter this season. He will be competing against Olmo and Gavi in that advanced midfielder role, so the pressure will be on to maintain a high level of performance on a consistent basis.