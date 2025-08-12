Barcelona eye €4m pinch as Roma prepare move for 23-year-old winger

Barcelona are hoping to keep raising funds during the final weeks of the summer transfer window, as they seek a return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule – which will make it easier for players to be registered for the 2025-26 campaign. The expected sale of Inaki Pena would generate much-needed cash, and there could so more on the way to the Spotify Camp Nou courtesy of a former player.

Already this summer, Barcelona have brought in funds via numerous sell-on clauses being activated – with the most significant seeing €8m being raised from Jean-Clair Todibo’s €40m move to West Ham United. And soon, there could be another €4m heading to the Catalan capital.

And that money could be generated by the sale of Ez Abde, with Gianluca Di Marzio (via MD) reporting that the Moroccan winger is attracting strong interest from AS Roma.

Abde has had a difficult summer due to injury, which has meant that he’s barely featured during pre-season. And he could now be on his way out of La Cartuja, where Betis will be stationed for the foreseeable future due to ongoing renovation work at the Benito Villamarin. As per the report, Roma are willing to pay €20m, which would represent a significant profit from the €7.5m they paid Barcelona two summers ago.

Abde deal would be bittersweet for Barcelona

Upon selling Abde in 2023, Barcelona negotiated a 50% sell-on clause with Betis, but that dropped to 20% earlier this year when the two clubs reached an agreement to allow Vitor Roque to cut short his loan spell at Los Verdiblancos in order to complete a permanent transfer to Palmeiras. Because of this, the Catalans would miss out on €6m (from €10m to €4m) if the 23-year-old does join Roma in a €20m deal.

It remains to be seen whether Abde does leave Betis, but Barcelona would certainly welcome it – especially if they were to net as much as €4m.