Athletic Club have had a good summer so far, and it is about to get even better for those based at San Mames. Nico Williams’ decision to snub Barcelona in order to sign a new 10-year contract, coupled with Jesus Areso’s arrival from Osasuna, have ensured that Ernesto Valverde’s squad remains very competitive, and that will certainly be the case when Aymeric Laporte makes his return.

Earlier in the summer, Laporte emerged as a leading target for Athletic, who are currently suffering with a lack of depth in the centre-back department due to Unai Nunez’s departure, Yeray Alvarez’s suspension, and Unai Eguiluz’s ACL injury. As things stand, Valverde only has Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes to call upon, but that should soon change.

Despite interest from a number of clubs across Europe, Laporte is prioritising a return to Bilbao, and he should get it. The Spain international has been negotiating a contract termination with Al-Nassr, and according to El Chiringuito, an agreement between the two parties is said to be close.

Laporte agrees contract with Athletic until 2028

Furthermore, the report has stated that Laporte has already reached an agreement on a contract with Athletic, which will last for three years. Once he has termination his Al-Nassr deal via mutual consent, he will travel to the Basque Country in order to complete a return to Los Leones.

As far as signings go, Laporte would be one of the best of this summer’s transfer window if he does return to Athletic, as expected. He and Vivian would be one of the most formidable central defensive partnerships in La Liga, while his experience for the club’s return to the Champions League will also be incredibly valuable.

This situation will be one to watch, but barring any setbacks, Laporte should seal his return to Athletic in the coming days.