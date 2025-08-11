Spain have announced that manager Montse Tome will not be continuing in charge of La Roja, after almost two years in charge. Tome was the first women to take charge of the national team.

Tome took over the Spain job from predecessor Jorge Vilda, who she was assistant manager to for six years, sharing her duties with the Spain under-17 side. After Vilda was dismissed following the 2023 World Cup victory. Last year, Tome guided La Roja to the 2024 Nations League title, but could not get them over the line against England in the Euros this summer, with La Roja losing out on penalties. Out of contract at the end of the month, the RFEF announced they would not be renewing her deal.

Sonia Bermudez to take over from Tome

Another former Barcelona player, Sonia Bermudez, who also turned out for Spain, Rayo Vallecano, Levante, Atletico Madrid and Wester New York Flash during her career. As a coach, she began in the youth ranks at Real Madrid, before taking over the Spain under-19 job, followed by the under-20 position and then the under-23s.

𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗦, Montse. 🥇 Campeona de la Nations League 2024.

🥈 Subcampeona de Europa 2025. pic.twitter.com/ibL4Fz8ONq — RFEF (@rfef) August 11, 2025

She will be assisted by Basque coach Iraia Iturregi, who won four league titles with Athletic in 15 seasons as a player. She has also coached at Athletic through the ranks, and spent time as an assistant to the title-winning CD Baskonia in the men’s Tercera in 2024-25, another affiliate of Athletic.

How will Tome’s tenure be viewed?

Despite never placing worse than in a final over her two years, Tome has been a lightning rod for criticism since taking over. Under early suspicion for her links to the previous regime with Vilda, and applauding Luis Rubiales infamous speech to the RFEF, Spain struggled to find fluidity for large parts of the biggest games. At Euro 2025, La Roja were widely believed to have the best squad, but unconvincing changes and a loss of control a goal up in the final saw the finger of blame pointed at Tome.

Fue un placer, gracias de corazón. pic.twitter.com/NN8t117aT0 — Montse Tome (@montse_tome) August 11, 2025

Tome commented that she was ‘proud’ and ‘grateful’ to the team, her bosses and the staff. She also noted that she leaves the job ‘happy and in peace’.