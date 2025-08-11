Four Premier League clubs competing to sign €100m Real Madrid player

Real Madrid are considering selling at least one player before the summer transfer window closes at the start of September. The likes of Ferland Mendy, David Alaba and Dani Ceballos have been mentioned as likely candidates, but at this stage, Rodrygo Goes is closest to the exit door.

Based on the Club World Cup, Rodrygo is not expected to feature prominently for Real Madrid next season. The 24-year-old will be behind the likes of Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler and Franco Mastantuono in the pecking order, which is why club officials are allowing him to leave this summer.

And if Rodrygo does leave, it is almost certain that he would move to the Premier League. A number of clubs have been linked in recent weeks, and according to CaughtOffside, four are currently in the race.

Liverpool view Rodrygo as an alternative option to Alexander Isak, who is currently their leading transfer target. They are prepared to step up their interest in the Real Madrid winger if a deal cannot be done with Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Arsenal have him as an option too – but again, he is not a leading candidate.

Tottenham Hotspur are also keen, although they have pivoted to former Girona player Savinho in recent days – and if they get that deal done, Manchester City could initiate contacts with Real Madrid, given that they have long-standing interest in Rodrygo.

Real Madrid won’t sell Rodrygo for cheap

While it is clear that Real Madrid are open to a sale, they are not prepared to let Rodrygo go cheaply. As per the report, they want €90-100m in order to give the green light, with it more likely that a club will need to pay towards the higher part of that scale.

It will be interesting to see whether Rodrygo leaves Real Madrid before the end of the summer, but for now, he remains in the Spanish capital.