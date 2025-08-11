Atletico Madrid have completed another deal this summer, with Giacomo ‘Jack’ Raspadori arriving from Napoli. The Italian forward becomes their seventh new addition of the summer, and their ninth permanent transfer overall, including the signings of Clement Lenglet and Juan Muso.

Raspadori adds another forward to Simeone’s options, alongside new addition Thiago Almada and even Alex Baena, who could play in a front three. He is expected to be an alternative to for Simeone off the left side or through the middle in behind a central striker.

Atletico Madrid reach deal with Napoli

As per prior reports, Atletico will pay Napoli €22m and a further €4m in variables could be available for the Serie A champions, a deal agreed after over a week of talks between the two clubs. Raspadori had signed off on a move earlier, and has penned a five-year contract with Los Colchoneros.

Atletico Madrid spend rises to €175m

It makes it a second straight summer of big spending for Atletico, who with Raspadori’s arrival reach €175m in transfer fees without taking into account variables. Overall their net spend is at €107m this summer. Raspadori’s arrival would in theory bring an end to their summer business, although this will hinge on any potential exits.

Atletico will listen to offers to a large portion of the players that have not just arrived this summer, and could dip back into the market if somebody leaves the club unexpectedly.

Raspadori seeking bigger role at Atletico

Capped 40 times by Italy, Raspadori is a European champion, but has struggled to lock down a place in the Napoli side of late. Last year he scored six times and gave two assists in 29 appearances, averaging a goal contribution every 165 minutes. Mostly operating behind a striker, Raspadori started just 14 games last season, he will be desperate to play his way into the starting XI with no defined partner for Julian Alvarez.