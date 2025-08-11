Manchester City open door to €100m move for Real Madrid star

Real Madrid have been ‘open to offers’ for star forward Rodrygo Goes for the entirety of the summer, but with just three weeks to go in the transfer window, they will be keen to get a move on with a deal. Manager Xabi Alonso made it clear he has little intention of giving Rodrygo a key role in his side at the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian forward did not play for the final month of Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, and received a little over 90 minutes of action in Los Blancos’ first six games of Alonso’s reign. Rodrygo is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool, and has made as much clear to the Reds.

Manchester City sales open to door to move for Rodrygo

It may have struck many as strange that there have not been more links between Rodrygo and City, given manager Pep Guardiola has openly expressed his admiration for him in the past, and City supposedly made an offer for him not long ago. However Marca say that City are still an option that he is attracted to, and with the sales of James McAtee, Jack Grealish and Savinho, for which they project to bring in something in the region of €120m, they would have the funding for a move for Rodrygo.

Exclusive 💣@ManCity will target Rodrygo if Savinho is sold to @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/88grflKUE9 — indykaila News (@indykaila) August 11, 2025

Matteo Moretto remarks that Rodrygo is one of the options City are exploring to replace Savinho, and indykaila say that if his international teammate does move to Spurs, then they will pursue a move for Rodrygo.

What will Rodrygo cost?

Real Madrid, according to the latest in the Spanish capital, are aiming for a €100m deal for Rodrygo, but have set the minimum price tag at €80m. Liverpool are also monitoring his situation in case their move for Alexander Isak collapses, while Arsenal have enquired about a loan move for him. For Los Blancos, a major exit could fund a move for a midfielder, while a bidding war would obviously benefit them.