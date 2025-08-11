La Liga get past barrier to holding Barcelona match in USA in December

For some time the idea of La Liga hosting a league match in the United States has been discussed at the highest levels in Spanish football. Now they are closer than ever to making that happen.

The original idea to host a game in the USA was first touted seven years ago, and La Liga had put plans in motion with a clash between Girona and Barcelona due to be hosted in Miami. However their attempts to get the appropriate permissions to do so have thus far been thwarted.

Why have La Liga not gotten this far before?

The roots of the issue lie in a long-running feud between former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales and Javier Tebas, President of La Liga. The two could never see eye to eye, and Rubiales blocked La Liga’s attempts to hold a game in the USA by refusing them permission to do so.

Last year, with an interim committee in charge of the RFEF at the time, the members of said committee were not willing to green light the decision, in case they should be held liable for it by their successors. Now with Rafael Louzan firmly in power, and relations improving with Javier Tebas, the major obstacle to the game has been removed.

RFEF give approval for US game

After reports that they would do so over the weekend, the RFEF have announced that they have approved La Liga’s request, and it will now be elevated to UEFA and FIFA. Both governing bodies must give it the green light, although FIFA are expected to do so, having spoken positively of the idea in the past.

Which game will be played in the USA?

The game proposed to be played in the USA is in the final Liga matchday of the calendar year, before the Christmas break. Villarreal were due to host Barcelona that weekend, but now that match is set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami if it all goes through, home of NFL team the Miami Dolphins, rather than La Ceramica.