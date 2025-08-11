It has been a difficult summer for Girona in terms of transfer business, and things could be about to get worse. They are already about to lose Miguel Gutierrez to Napoli, and the reigning Serie A champions have now set their sights on the Catalans’ other starting full-back.

In recent weeks, Napoli have been working on a deal for Sevilla right-back Juanlu Sanchez, but as of yet, an agreement is not forthcoming. Los Nervionenses have refused to budge on their €20m asking price for the 21-year-old, and because of this, the Neapolitans have started to explore other options.

And according to Calcionews24 (via Diario AS), Napoli’s leading alternative to Juanlu is Arnau Martinez. The 22-year-old attracted interest from Premier League side West Ham United earlier in the summer, but a move to Italy could now be in the offing.

Napoli are able to buy Martinez for cheaper than Juanlu

Although it would take €20m for Napoli to sign Juanlu, it would be cheaper to pick up Martinez. Girona do not want to sell their prized right-back, but they would be powerless to stop a transfer from happening if any clubs were to trigger his €14m release clause.

It would be a very bitter pill to swallow for Girona if they were to lose both Gutierrez and Martinez, who have been very important players in the last few seasons. And to lose them both so close to the start of the new season would be even more painful, given that there would not be too much time to find replacements.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli make a concrete attempt to sign Martinez in the coming weeks, but if their deadlock with Sevilla continues, it would be no surprise if they were to step up their efforts.