Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy, which ended in a 5-0 victory for Barcelona over Serie A side Como, was a very special occasion for Sergi Roberto – the 33-year-old was facing his former club for the first time since leaving last summer.

And despite the result, it was a fantastic occasion for Roberto, who spoke on the experience post-match (via MD). He also delivered his assessment of Barcelona.

“From the moment I knew we were playing against Barcelona I was very excited, these are very special days. Seeing former teammates, coaches and people who have been here all my life has made me very happy.

“Against Barcelona you have to take advantage of every chance, they are a machine that does not stop scoring goals. I think they will continue in the same vein as last year and I hope they continue like this. I have really enjoyed watching them play.”

Roberto waxes lyrical about Lamine Yamal

Roberto also spoke on Lamine Yamal, who scored twice against his Como side. As many have done before, he surrendered to the teenage sensation, whom he expects to be one of the best players in the world for many years to come.

“Lamine’s ceiling is whatever he wants it to be. He is doing things very well and has an incredible projection for his age. I encourage him to continue with the same dynamic, and I am sure that he will do great things at this club.”

Roberto was also asked about the situation that has transpired between Barcelona and marc-Andre Ter Stegen, who succeeded him as club captain last summer.

“It’s none of my business, Marc is a person I have a lot of appreciation for and with whom I have shared many years. He’s a great friend of mine and Barcelona is the club of my life, so I hope the situation is resolved in the best possible way. When a family like the one they have formed is formed, things always work better.”