Barcelona President Joan Laporta has promised an ‘intense week’ ahead of their La Liga opener, as they work to ensure their new players are registered in time for their trip to face RCD Mallorca. Over the previous three summers, players have missed games due to registration issues.

As things stand, Barcelona will be without €25m signing Joan Garcia and Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford. Youngster Roony Bardghji could be registered with Barca Atletic for ease.

“This week will be intense because everything is ready to conclude certain operations that would give us the fair play we need to register players,” he told TV3, as quoted by Sport.

Laporta confident on Joan Garcia registration

After Marc-Andre ter Stegen announced he would give consent to send his medical report to La Liga, potentially allowing Barcelona to activate the injury rule, Laporta was confident Garcia would be available for Hansi Flick on Saturday.

“We’re working to make it happen. With Marc’s decision, we have the option to register Joan Garcia, and we’re working on the rest. This week we’ll have news, hopefully good, to see if we can register them before the League starts. And if we can’t, we have time.”

If Barcelona can activate the injury rule, it would allow Barcelona to use 50% or more of ter Stegen’s salary limit impact to register Garcia.

Progress of Camp Nou work

Meanwhile there are also doubts about the progress of their renovations at Camp Nou. With the stadium facing serious delays, they are no in danger of missing the latest deadline they have set, the 14th of September for their first Liga home match.

Ferran Torres had a Saudi offer on the table, but he's not leaving Barça. @santiovalle — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 11, 2025

“The stadium is progressing, it’s beautiful, you can see how it’s being built more and more. Now we have the second tier, and the third is being built. We’re working with the access points to comply with the requirements set by the City Council. We’re working hand in hand with the City Council. This is very important because, after all, it’s the City Council that issues the first occupancy permit.”

What deals is Joan Laporta referring to?

It has been reported previously that Barcelona are working to ensure their €100m VIP seats lease could be included in their accounts this week, which would be a major boost to their salary limit calculations. Other deals could include exits for players, with Hector Fort, Oriol Romeu and Inaki Pena all potentially on their way out.